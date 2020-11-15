Gary Massey's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren in Warren, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren website.
Published by David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren on Nov. 15, 2020.
