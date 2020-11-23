Menu
Gary McSperitt
1952 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1952
DIED
October 26, 2020
Gary McSperitt's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City in Elk City, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City website.

Published by Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whinery Funeral Service
403 W. Country Club, Elk City, Oklahoma 73644
Nov
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Whinery Funeral Service
403 W. Country Club, Elk City, Oklahoma 73644
Nov
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fairlawn Cemetery
1607 N. Washington, Elk City, Oklahoma 73644
Funeral services provided by:
Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City
