Gary Nesmith
1946 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1946
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Gary Nesmith's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia, AL .

Published by Colbert Memorial Chapel on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Colbert Memorial Chapel
700 Hwy 43 South, Tuscumbia, Alabama 35674
Nov
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Colbert Memorial Chapel
700 Hwy 43 South, Tuscumbia, Alabama 35674
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert Memorial Chapel
