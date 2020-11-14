Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary Pasler
1959 - 2020
BORN
June 1, 1959
DIED
November 7, 2020
Gary Pasler's passing at the age of 61 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory in New Britain, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St Mary's Star of the Sea
145 Main St., Unionville, Connecticut 06085
Funeral services provided by:
Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.