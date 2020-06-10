Gary R. Peterson, born November 3, 1936, lost his battle with COPD on June 10, 2020. He honorably served in the Army. He married the love of his life, Jackie Noorda, on June 30, 1961. Our dad could do anything and fix anything. He worked hard, as a sheet metal worker, to provide for our family. He kept his wit and had an unbelievable memory. He had a sense of humor, he was organized, he was always working on some project and he loved his birds. More than anything, he loved his family and appreciated all the help we gave him. Our dad could make anything out of wood and his work was perfect. He loved to bowl and made many friends there. He bowled a perfect game – a 300! About 14 years ago, he lost his wife, our mom. He missed her every single day and he talked about her often. He loved his hospice nurses, thank you for taking care of our dad. Dad, we love you so much, rest in peace. You will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children, Traci Lee, Tami (Mike) Burningham and Terry Peterson, grandchildren, April, Hollie, Angie, Kortnie, Magie, Kody, Kalin, great-grandchildren, Harley, Jaidyn, Payton, Tristan, Steven, Gage, Brookelynn, Carter, Gemini, Traysin, Mason, Everlee and baby girl Haws, due in September, siblings, Nola and Richie. Preceded in death by parents Nan Hatch Peterson and Clair Peterson, siblings, JoAnn, David and Gwen. A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main St. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 6 – 8 pm, Funeral services to be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2 pm with a viewing from 1-2 pm prior to services, at Russon Mortuary. Interment will be at Bountiful City Cemetery.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 13, 2020.