Gary always had a positive attitude and was a simple joy to be around. He was the life of the party, always a big smile on this face, friendly to all he came in contact with and had a contiguous laugh. He definitely taught everyone around him to enjoy life, work hard, play harder and make everything you do an adventure and create memories. Growing up his three children (John, Nancy and Carrie) and wife Sheron endured and enjoyed countless adventures to Willard Bay in boats that Gary rebuilt. Trips in the old pickup "Billy" all over California and Arizona. Later in life thanks to flight benefits, Gary got to travel and enjoy a lot of the world. He loved his Grandkids and supported them in all they did. From Graduations, music recitals, concerts, and sporting events. He loved looking at Cars, Boats, Houses, gardening, eating at Maddox, shopping at Sam's and Dillard's with his son John, fishing with Nancy and spending weekends with Carrie.



Gary was an avid Utah Ute, Utah Jazz, and San Francisco 49ers fan. Growing up Gary was an avid athlete and even insisting on trying to body surf with his Grandkids at age 78. He pushed himself every-way and didn't want to waste one minute of time he had on this earth life. He was sealed in the Oakland Temple to his eternal companion Sheron. He is survived by son John (Sandy); daughters Nancy, Carrie (Darren); his dog "Lucky"; six grandkids and one great granddaughter; A viewing will be held Wednesday, 7/22/20 from 6pm – 8pm at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful, 295 N. Main St. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 am at Centerville City Cemetery.

