Gary Ralls
1960 - 2020
BORN
April 29, 1960
DIED
November 23, 2020
Gary Ralls's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Home in Willimantic, CT .

Published by Potter Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street, Willimantic, Connecticut 06226
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christian Life Assembly of God
143 Windham Rd., Willimantic, Connecticut 06226
Funeral services provided by:
Potter Funeral Home
