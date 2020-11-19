Menu
Gary Range
1945 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1945
DIED
November 16, 2020
Gary Range's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield in Greenfield, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield website.

Published by Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Greenfield United Methodist Church
400 Prairie Street, Greenfield, Illinois 62044
Funeral services provided by:
Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield
