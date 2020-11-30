Menu
Gary Schug
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 13, 1947
DIED
November 25, 2020
Gary Schug's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ernst Funeral Home website.

Published by Ernst Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My heart was broken to learn of Gary's death. Deepest heartfelt sympathy to the family at this sad time. Holding you close in thoughts and prayer. Hugs to you Carol.
Barb Nolda
Classmate
November 29, 2020
Carol and Family, So sorry to hear about Gary's passing. I fondly remember his parents, being on their farm and later their house in town, in school and working at the gas station. Gary taught me how to dance but I never was as good as he. The Saturday night trips to the Armory in Oelwein and the gatherings after the dances in Arlington and in Strawberry were a lot of fun. He was a true friend. His love for Carol was boundless. May you be comforted by all the great memories. Love to you all.
Gregory Dunn
Classmate
November 29, 2020