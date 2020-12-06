Gary Schultz's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Salm Mcgill & Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Salm Mcgill & Tangeman Funeral Home website.
Published by Salm Mcgill & Tangeman Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.