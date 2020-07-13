SlateGary William Slate, 75, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, at his home in West Haven. He was born on December 15, 1944, in Hermiston Oregon, the fourth child, and first son, born to William Slate and Alice Jensen Slate.



Dad married his Morgan High School sweetheart, Leslie Frost, on July 1, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple. They recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary! Their marriage and friendship is a true example of love and dedication to all those around them.



Dad served six years in the National Guard and retired from Hill Air Force Base after 36 years of service there as a Sheet Metal Mechanic.



Dad could fix anything and worked hard so many cars and trucks could be prized possessions again. He had a clever, dry wit that made everyone laugh. Dad was also the best practical joker and continued to do this even after his passing.



His favorite things to do were camping with his family, swimming, bike riding, enjoying a good book, exploring, and sitting in the sun while enjoying the day.



Dad is survived by his devoted wife Leslie Frost Slate; their three children, Melinda (Brian) Anderson, Herriman UT, Chad (Christy) Slate, Lake Havasu AZ, and Jennifer (Shane) Day, West Haven UT; five grandchildren, Courtney Griffin, Colton Slate, and Sydney, Ethan, and Jace Day. He was Papa Papa to two great-grandchildren, Callie Griffin, and Camden Slate. He is also survived by two sisters, Joan Hoskins, Hermiston Oregon, and Doris Stott, Layton UT, as well as one brother, Dick Slate, Morgan UT.



Preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Slate, and one sister, Carol Roundy.



At Dad's request and as a result of COVID-19, there will be no services held.



Our family would like to thank Community Nursing Services' Scott Walker and CNS Hospice's Dr. Scott Moulton, Andrew Poll, and Danita Toyn for your love, patience, and tender care of Dad.

