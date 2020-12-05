Gary Smith's passing at the age of 67 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc in Selma, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
