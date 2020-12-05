Menu
Gary Smith
1953 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1953
DIED
December 2, 2020
Gary Smith's passing at the age of 67 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc in Selma, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home
2900 Citizens Pkwy, Selma, Alabama 36701
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc
