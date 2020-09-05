Gary Stankevich, age 61, of Peters Township, son of the late Ray and Betty Jane Stankevich, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2020, surrounded in love by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on October 6, 1958, Gary leaves a legacy of love, friendship, and faith that will continue to inspire and comfort his friends and family. For forty-one years, Gary worked at PA American Water, for many years as shop steward and union vice president. Gary was the person everyone came to for advice because of his innate ability to fairly see all sides. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and would always keep people laughing, especially his two sisters. Although he didn't start running until his late 20's, Gary was a natural runner and became well-known and respected in the running community; he loved to push himself-running steeper hills, doing faster splits, and taking crazier routes, always in shorts no matter the weather. An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, Gary loved to attend Penguin games and talk sports. He could fix anything, and he loved his yard, the ocean, the cottage, a good glass of red wine and his pets. But his greatest love was for his wife, soul mate, and best friend Maureen, inseparable since they met in 1980. Gary's deep faith in God saved him many times in life, and nurtured his resilience, hope, and ability to find beauty in the struggle. He deeply loved life and believed in "Living the Dream". His earthly race is won and he is now living the dream in eternity. Gary is preceded in death by his in-laws Jim and Betty Machin and sisters-in-law Kathy Baldauf and Nancy Haskins. He is survived by his loving, angel, pumpkin pie wife of 37 years Maureen, who did not leave his side for the entire journey, sisters Linda (David) Pfister, Patty (Ken) Welsh, cousin Clara (Matt) Jacob, sisters-in-law, Kathy (John) Quien, Sandy (Larry) Rosenberger, Patty (Chuck) Hosler, brothers-in-law Eddie Baldauf, James (Dae) Machin, Rick Haskins and many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, visitation and services are private. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 15317, 724-941-3211. Memorial contributions in Gary's name may be sent to Pet Smart Charities, 19601 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.