Gary Charles Stephens



January 27, 1949 ~ October 5, 2020







Our beloved brother, dad, uncle, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away October 5, 2020. Gary was born January 27, 1949 to Steve and Iona Stephens in Alamosa, Colorado. He served in the Vietnam War.



Gary was an avid sports fan and loved his Dallas Cowboys and Utah Jazz. Gary also loved the outdoors. Fishing was a passion of his. He enjoyed camping with family and nature drives.



Gary worked at Pillsbury for many years where he retired.



Dad came to all the family events, if it was a birthday he came bearing a cake many times. Gary didn't say a lot and when he did it was usually witty and funny. He was in famous for not saying goodbye and just up and leaving when he was ready to go. Dad loved his family and loved his grandkids. We will all miss him very much.



Gary is survived by his five children, Jason (Nancy) Stephens, David (Emily) Stephens, Lukas Stephens, Steve (Kelly) Stephens, and Lisa Trujillo; 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren with one on the way; two sisters, Pam (Steve) Surganovich and Lynn (Dan) Cunningham; and ex-wife and friend, Danna Bell. He was preceded in death by his dad and mom, dad, sister, Leah Burns; and brother, Mike (Vicki) Stephens.



Family graveside services will be held at Roy City Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. A celebration of life services will be announced.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





