Gary V. Mathie



On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Gary V. Mathie was called to the #1 tee box of heaven's exclusive golf course. He is finally playing the immaculately groomed fairways and greens without any pain. Gary passed away at 80 years of age. He was born in Ogden, UT to Gail Vern Mathie and Mildred Saunders. He graduated from Weber High School in 1957 and attended Weber College, Ogden, UT.



Gary married Carole De Pierro in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple, and they recently celebrated their 60th Anniversary.



Gary's passion for the game of golf began in his teens when he was a caddy at the Ogden Golf and Country Club in Ogden, UT. He was a member of the Professional Golfers' Association having received his 50 years certificate last month. He was the P.G.A. Head Golf Professional at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course, Tooele, UT, Soda Springs Golf Course, Soda Springs, ID, and Pocatello Golf and Country Club, Pocatello, ID. He was an Assistant Golf Professional at Riverside Golf Course, Pocatello, ID and served his apprenticeship at Willow Creek Country Club, Sandy, UT. He loved teaching all ages the game of golf, but he especially loved getting kids excited about playing golf by providing an unprecedented Junior Golf program. He developed a wonderful program that led many youngsters to love the game of golf. Gary enjoyed coaching the young adults on the Stansbury High School golf team. Teaching golf to any age was a passion of his.



Gary loved the out-of-doors and spent many hours making memories with his family during all the hunting trips, fishing excursions and playing golf. He was his family's lucky charm in always finding the biggest deer, the most elk, birds, beautiful scenery and the best fishing holes. His children thought his golf swing was the best as the ball seemed to float forever. He could tell them the intimate details of every golf course he played.



He is survived by his wife, Carole; their three children, Lori Lynn (Curtis) Muhlestein, Riverton, UT, Brett (SanDee) Mathie, Inkom, ID and Claudette Mathie, Stansbury Park, UT, 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Comeau and many nieces and nephews. Gary loved his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sheran Sacco; and grandson, Ryan Muhlestein.



A special thanks to Bristol Hospice, their nurses, Jackie and Adonica, their CNAs April, Anthony and Logan, for their care and compassion given to Gary and the family. It is very much appreciated.



Graveside services will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., South Ogden.



Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone attending the graveside service to please wear a mask.





