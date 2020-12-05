Gary Wells's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jennings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Jamestown in Jamestown, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jennings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Jamestown website.
Published by Jennings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Jamestown on Dec. 5, 2020.
