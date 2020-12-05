Menu
Gary Wells
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1947
DIED
November 29, 2020
Gary Wells's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jennings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Jamestown in Jamestown, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jennings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Jamestown website.

Published by Jennings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Jamestown on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Helen Cemetery
Mt. Helen Rd., Allardt, Tennessee 38504
Funeral services provided by:
Jennings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Jamestown
