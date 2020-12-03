Menu
Gary White
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1943
DIED
December 1, 2020
Gary White's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

Published by Hite Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Saturn Christian Church
6731 E. 800 S., Columbia City, Indiana 46725
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Saturn Christian Church
6731 E. 800 S., Columbia City, Indiana 46725
Hite Funeral Home
