Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary Wilkerson
1957 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1957
DIED
November 6, 2020
Gary Wilkerson's passing at the age of 63 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hendricker Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hendricker Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
hendrickerfuneralhome.com
hendrickerfuneralhome.com, Mount Sterling, Illinois 62353
Funeral services provided by:
Hendricker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.