Gary L. Young, 83, of Layton passed away surrounded by family at Raintree Assisted Living on Tuesday October 27, 2020.

Gary was born on June 10, 1937 in Layton Utah to Philip Young and Agnes Baker Young who preceded him in death. He had two older brothers Philip and Richard Young who preceded him in death, surviving is one older sister Colleen Buckley, and two younger brothers Paul (Sharon) Young and Steven (Nancy) Young. He married Dixie Bond (later divorced). Survived by his children Kim (Allen) Burch and Chris (Doreen) Young. Grandchildren: Roxsan (Rich) Perry, Gary Burch, Cameron (Shaylee) Burch, Ian Young and Olivia Young. Great grandchildren: Jackson Perry, Brianna Burch, Brody Burch, Kaylee Burch and Scarlet Burch.

Gary served in the Navy from 1956-1958 and after worked for Boeing for some years. Gary enjoyed retirement from the IRS where he worked as an analyst. He attended school at night to earn a BS degree in Accounting at Weber state. He attended Davis high school. He enjoyed fishing, camping, roller skating, bowling and motorcycle riding.

Gary was a generous soul. He always gave of himself and had many friends and acquaintances. He was always there for his family and always put others before himself. He loved his motorcycle trips and fishing and camping with his family. He was a member of the Jaycees and donated time to his community. He had a singular wit and a great sense of humor with a ready smile. He will be terribly missed.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services.

Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity or Parkinson's / Alzheimer's Research.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Nov
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
