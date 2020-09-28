Gay Ruth Welker Montgomery



July 16, 1935 ~ September 26, 2020







Gay Montgomery was born to Lowell B. Welker and Olive Tingey on July 16, 1935. She passed away on September 26, 2020 from a painful bone infection. She died surrounded by her close friends and family.



She was a very tough lady with a lot of grit. She suffered through a great many health issues in this life. We are excited for her to enjoy better days ahead.



She married Aus W. Montgomery on March 26, 1951 in Liberty. They were later divorced.



Gay was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved handwork, her dogs, cat, horses, pinochle and her friends. She belonged to the DUP and loved singing with the Chordettes.



She is survived by her children, Judy (Farley Quist), Audrey (Rodney Carver), John, Jami (Brad Willson), Kati (Jim McCann), Josh (Michelle), Beau (LeeAnn), Will (Jon); 34 grandchildren and 68 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



We would like to thank her neighbors and members of the Liberty 2nd Ward for all the years of service that they have given her. We cannot imagine all that you have done for her. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. A special thanks for her granddaughter, Brooke Montgomery for her loving care during the end of her days and hours.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Liberty Cemetery. Because of the large size of her family and COVID restrictions we request only family to attend the service.



Interment, Liberty Cemetery, 3930 N. 3500 E., Liberty, Utah. A potluck luncheon for family and friends will be held at Carver's Cove after the service.



