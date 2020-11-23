Gayland B. Smith, 89, passed away November 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1931 to Morris Lester and Mary Lucille Walters (Bair) Smith in Hyrum, Utah.



He attended Ogden High School and Weber State College. After high school, he honorably served in the US Air Force during the Korean War as a Sergeant.



He married his sweetheart, Lila Jean Kranendonk on December 31, 1954 in Elko, Nevada. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on February 7,1961. They have been married for 65 wonderful years.



Gayland was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a very strong testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ. He served as a counselor in two bishoprics; Roy 9th Ward and Oak Forest Ward, in the Boy Scouts, and many other positions within the church. He was an Ordinance Worker in the Ogden Temple for 13 years.



He worked for Utah Concrete Pipe/Amcor for 35 years as a salesman and later as Vice-President of Sales. He also served in several positions in the Concrete Masonry Manufactures Association of Utah. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Roy.



Gayland enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, collecting Hot Wheel cars and sport cards. He especially loved spending time with his family at their Beaver Creek property, vacationing in California, and along the Oregon Coast.



He is survived by his wife, children: Terry Lynne Rundquist (Mark), Hooper; Todd Gayland Smith (Mary), Hooper; Steven Delmar Smith (Cathie), West Haven; Darin Scott Smith (Dena), West Haven, 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. And a sister-in-law Noreen Dennis



He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Lester and Mary Lucille Smith, brothers and sister-in-law: Clyde B. (Nancy) Smith and Jerald B. Smith; granddaughter, Shannon Lynne Rundquist and great-grandson, Hank David Hancock.



A special thanks to Dr. Jason Stinnett and staff: Nancy, Lisa, Debbie, Nikol, Suzanne, and Tina. Also, CNS Cares: Danita, Sid, Sheryl and Deanna.



Services will be held Wednesday, November 25,2020 at the Oak Forest Ward Chapel, 2250 E. 2200 N., Layton, Utah.



A viewing for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. A private family service will begin at 12:00 PM.



lnterment, Uintah Cemetery, Uintah, Utah under the direction of Myer's Mortuary in Roy.



Note: For the health and safety of everyone involved, COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.