Gayle Allen
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1937
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Gayle Allen's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Edder Funeral Home in Girard, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gayle in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Edder Funeral Home website.

Published by Edder Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Girard Alliance Church
229 Rice Ave., Girard, Pennsylvania
Nov
13
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Girard Alliance Church
229 Rice Ave., Girard, Pennsylvania
GUEST BOOK
a loved one
November 12, 2020
Amy and family, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. Please know that you are all in my prayers. Much love, please take care❤
Barbara J Jarrett
Friend
November 12, 2020
I have so many memories of Gayle throughout my life with my fondest being all my times in Florida with her. Love you Gayle say hi to my mom and june
Don Beckwith
Family
November 12, 2020
Rest in Peace sweet lady.
Sara J Allen
Family
November 12, 2020
Deborah Aiello
November 12, 2020
Well we’re do u start. Her sons we went to school , Boy Scouts , hunting with there DAD , fishing with grandpa , been around the family my hole life , even help baby sitting. The girls . My second mom . Now with grandma and grandpa passing. Her One Son BOB , husband BUD , an known GAIL passing they can be together again sad day.
Bucky&karen Snow & family
Neighbor
November 12, 2020