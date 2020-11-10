Menu
Gayle Cox
1951 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1951
DIED
November 7, 2020
Gayle Cox's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home in Tell City, IN .

Published by Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery
Lafayette Street, Leoplod, Indiana 47551
Funeral services provided by:
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
