Gayle Jean Perry



August 18, 1939 ~ September 20, 2020







Gayle Jean Perry, 81, of Ogden, Utah, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1939, in Bear River City, the 3rd of 15 children born to Ellis and Leola Barrus Perry. She was raised in Bear River City, graduated as a Bee from Box Elder High School in Brigham City and then attended Utah State University in Logan.



She was an accomplished homemaker and very devoted to her children.



Gayle was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was fond of the children she taught in the Primary.



She loved to sew and won blue ribbons on numerous occasions at Peach Days. She also loved to cook and garden; she really had a green thumb.



Gayle was a very special and cherished mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her best.



Gayle is survived by her daughters, Gina M. Oakley of Pocatello, ID and Patricia (Hector) Anguiano of Kearns, UT; her 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two brothers and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Lee Midget; parents and eight siblings.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Bear River City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.