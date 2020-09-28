Gaylen Marcus Garrett
1952 ~ 2020
Our beloved father and husband Gaylen Marcus Garrett returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The second child of six, Gaylen was born March 28, 1952 to Garvene and Marcus Garrett in Vernal, Utah. He had the "perfect childhood" in Nephi, Utah. He would later move to Clearfield, Utah. He attended Clearfield High School where he lettered in football, basketball, baseball, & tennis. He was Boys Student Body Vice President. He graduated in 1970.
He married his sweetheart, Leann Talbot, in the Salt Lake Temple on June 26, 1974. They have four children: Emily (Brandon) Walsh, Ben (Alexis) Garrett, Megan (Justin) Patterson, and Ellie (Cole) Fessler. They also have eleven grandchildren: William, Elyse, and Sabrina Walsh; Brogan, Avery, and Bridger Garrett; Asher, Aynslie, and Anistyn Patterson; Gage and Tate Fessler. Gaylen loved his children and grandchildren. He shared his love by telling them stories and supporting their various activities.
Gaylen earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Weber State University. He retired from civil service at Hill Air Force Base in 2014.
Gaylen's living family members include his wife, children, grandchildren, his siblings: Marlene (Gerry) Allen, Loralee (Chad) Reid, Lynn (Linda) Garrett, Phil (Kenna) Garrett, and Larry (Stephanie) Garrett. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his father-in-law, Val Talbot.
Gaylen had a strong testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He served a two year mission in London England South for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. And he served faithfully in all of his church callings.
His family would like to thank his liver and kidney transplant teams at the University of Utah Medical Center, and his oncology team at Huntsman Cancer Institute for the great care they have provided.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Gaylen will be interred in Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton. Wearing a mask is requested.
The service may be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84615463025.
In lieu of flowers, please, become an organ donor at yesutah.org.