Gaylon Marshall
1962 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1962
DIED
November 18, 2020
Gaylon Marshall's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici in Ludowici, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici website.

Published by Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Howard Funeral Home
57 Oak St NW, Ludowici, Georgia 31316
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Howard Funeral Home
57 Oak St NW, Ludowici, Georgia 31316
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
