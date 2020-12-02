Menu
Gaynell Rallins
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1947
DIED
November 20, 2020
Gaynell Rallins's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by California Cremation and Burial in San Diego, CA .

Published by California Cremation and Burial on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
California Cremation & Burial
California Cremation and Burial (FD Lic # 1357) 5880 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92115
Funeral services provided by:
California Cremation and Burial
