Gearlene Calicutt
1945 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1945
DIED
November 16, 2020
Gearlene Calicutt's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .

Published by George Brothers Funeral Service on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406
Nov
19
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Little Zion Church Cemetery
4118 Midway Road, Maxton, North Carolina 28364
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
