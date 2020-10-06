Geary S. Mecham, born June 19, 1936, in Ogden, Utah passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 of cancer.
Geary was raised on a farm in Milton, Utah learning to work hard at a young age. He said they were quite poor in money but were very rich in love. He attended Morgan County Schools graduating from Morgan High in 1954.
Geary married his eternal sweetheart Saundra in the Salt Lake Temple on June 21, 1957. Just this past week he expressed to her how glad he was that they found each other.
Early in the 1960's Geary and his brother Verl started an excavating business. He continued working, even after his sons bought the company, until last year, at the age of 83, when he finally retired. He enjoyed what he did and especially enjoyed working with his brother.
He was a good man, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, religious leader, neighbor and friend. He often expressed his gratitude for the wonderful life he was given.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He served faithfully in many callings including bishop, stake president, and Ogden Temple ordinance worker. He served a mission with Saundra to Adam-Ondi-Ahman from 2004-06. His brother Verl and his wife DeAnna were serving there and they enjoyed being able to serve together with them.
Geary loved the outdoors, whether it was working, fishing (especially Alaska), hunting, camping, hiking, or just seeing new places.
He is survived by his wife Saundra Scott Mecham of 63 years; four children, Teresa (David) Cook, Geary Scott (Cindy), Valarie Bingham, Rodney Lee (Nicole); 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and his brother Verl (DeAnna).
He was welcomed home by his parents Leland Henry and Reta Geary Mecham; brothers Ellis, Ray, Darrell Mecham; sisters La Voil Mecham, Lola Sewell, Melba Bailey, June Slagowski and Grace Evans.
His life will be celebrated with a funeral service for immediate family on Thursday, October 8th. Interment will be at the Milton, Utah Cemetery. Services will be live streamed at 11a.m. at www.myers-mortuary.com
on Geary's web page, where condolences may also be sent to the family. To watch the LIve Stream scroll to the very bottom of the obituary website page.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.