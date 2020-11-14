Menu
Gene Copeland
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1926
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Gene Copeland's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home in Abbeville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home website.

Published by Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Committal
4:00p.m.
Long Cane Cemetery
Highway Bypass 28 and Greenville Street ext., Abbeville, South Carolina 29620
Funeral services provided by:
Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home
