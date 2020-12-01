Gene Flanagin's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Highland, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center website.
Published by Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.