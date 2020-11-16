Gene Griggy's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory website.
Published by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 16, 2020.
