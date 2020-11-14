Menu
Gene Michel
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1938
DIED
November 11, 2020
Gene Michel's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mckee Mortuary in N Manchester, IN .

Published by Mckee Mortuary on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
300 East, Servia, Indiana 46980
Funeral services provided by:
Mckee Mortuary
