Gene Powell's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Muster Funeral Home Calhoun Chapel in Calhoun, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Muster Funeral Home Calhoun Chapel website.
Published by Muster Funeral Home Calhoun Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
