Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gene Reniker
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 1, 1930
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Army Air Corps
Shriner
Gene Reniker's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ridgeway Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ridgeway Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Ridgeway Funeral Home
201 Dunlap St., Paris, Tennessee 38242
Funeral services provided by:
Ridgeway Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.