Gene Stitzer
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1939
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Little League
United Church Of Christ
Gene Stitzer's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven R Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Steven R Neff Funeral Home website.

Published by Steven R Neff Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St, Millheim, PA 16854
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St, Millheim, PA 16854
Funeral services provided by:
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Ginger and family ,
Thinking of you and family during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Audrey Korman Burch
Friend
November 16, 2020
Thoughts and prayers great guy
Sherri Young
November 16, 2020