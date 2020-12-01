Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gene Tambascio
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1935
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Gene Tambascio's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. in Johnson City, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Maine Cemetery
Rt. 26, Maine, New York
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Maine Cemetery
Route 26, Maine NY, New York 13802
Funeral services provided by:
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
Our condolences to Louise, the children and all of Gene's extended family. I worked with Gene at Vestal High for many years, played golf with him at Ford Hill in the teacher's league and a few times over summer vacations. I remember well all of the quizzes gene gave...yes...even a few times in homeroom when he thought the students were missing important announcements. He always wanted the students, and others, not to miss anything. He felt it would serve them all their lives if they learned all the facts and discovered the truth. If a student, or even a fellow teacher, said to Gene, "I'll do that assignment or complete that task later," Gene would say..."Well, how about doing it now?" "Pick up the phone and make that call." He always knew that time wasted was time lost.
We have lost a good man, a great teacher and a wonderful, loving family man.
Thomas Chmielenski
Friend
November 30, 2020
I will always have fond memories seeing Gene at Auntie Del’s during the holidays. He could always make me laugh. I’m proud to have him as my Godfather.
Paul Girolamo
Family
November 30, 2020
RIP Mr. Tambascio, Thank You for your military service and pop quizzes. VHS 71-72.

David A. Burger, MSgt, USAF Ret.
Arraijan, Rep de Panama
Dave Burger
Student
November 29, 2020
What a loss to his family and our community. Mr. Tambascio was my 10th grade history teacher and tutored me in my home after surgery. He was kind to me and always had a smile. My last memory of him was him dancing at his grandson, Steven Michael and Kate's wedding. His eyes sparkled and he was enjoying all the attention! To his family, God bless. He will be missed, but oh the memories I am sure he left with all of you. God speed my friend....RIP.
Donna and Joe Silvanic
Friend
November 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Over the years of working at the library I so enjoyed Gene coming in and visiting. Talking about books, history, and the Boston area. I miss our visits and playing along with Gene and Dave Brown on who gets a book first (and whomever got it first would always return it with the strict instructions that it was to go to the other next). He was a wonderful man.
Stephanie Champney
Friend
November 29, 2020
I'm sad to hear of Gene's passing. I remember caring for both him and Louise while I worked at lourdes in vestal. One of the sweetest couples that I always looked forward to seeing.

My condolences to the family

Kady
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
Mr. Tambascio was a great teacher, my love of medieval history began with his Bayeux Tapestry lecture! He had a sharp sense of humor, and those pop quizzes really kept you on your toes! My sincere sympathy to his family. Rest in peace, Mr. Tambascio.
Jill McNamee
Student
November 29, 2020
I met Gene at one of the family reunions. He was a fun guy and kept it interesting. He will be greatly missed and my condolences to the family.
Ashlea Egner
Family
November 29, 2020
My very favorite history teacher ever at Vestal. I loved his manner of teaching and laughs and I will always remember him. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Mr. Tambascio.
Mary Weston Stone
Student
November 29, 2020