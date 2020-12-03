Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gene Zeigler
1955 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1955
DIED
December 1, 2020
Gene Zeigler's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium in Lexington, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Congaree Baptist Church Cemetery
299 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews, South Carolina 29135
Funeral services provided by:
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.