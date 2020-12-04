Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Geneva Bebber
1926 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1926
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Geneva Bebber's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Geneva in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Troutman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Troutman Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
2304 Shelton Ave., Statesville, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Geneva Stanford Bebber: What a wonderful lady. At NB Mills, I team taught with Geneva & Madge Kestler. Great memories & great students during a difficult time. I learned many impressive teaching methods from these two lovely and lovingn lifetime friends. Such very positive ladies. We enjoyed long distance shopping trips, sharing family stories, visiting Geneva´s mother & sister, and Clyde. She will be missed.
Mary Edmiston Tolbert
December 3, 2020
Mrs. Bebber was a great teacher and a special person. Ad my fifth grade teacher I was fortunate to meet her husband and young children, and husband in the 60's when I raked leaves at their home . This is one of my favorite childhood memories. They both made a lasting impression on my life.
Richard Chapman
December 3, 2020
I often recall my favorite teachers and Geneva Bebber was certainly in that group. My fifth-grade year was special because of her. I was happy to teach at N.B. Mills and follow in memorable teacher footsteps, such as this wonderful lady. I even had her "teacher" chair in my room for years.
Elizabeth B Morrison
December 3, 2020