Geneva Brown
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1935
DIED
November 20, 2020
Geneva Brown's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by People's Funeral & Cremation Service in High Point, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the People's Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Published by People's Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bartell's Funeral Home
1309 E. Calhoun Street, Dillon, South Carolina 29536
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
New Zion AME Church
3136 Heustess Road, Little Rock, South Carolina 29567
Funeral services provided by:
People's Funeral & Cremation Service
