Geneva Champ
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 1, 1929
DIED
November 18, 2020
Geneva Champ's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A. in Baltimore, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A. website.

Published by Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex, Maryland 21221
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
New Life Baptist Church
5501 Lloyd Avenue, White Marsh, Maryland 21162
Funeral services provided by:
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
