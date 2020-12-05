Geneva Schrader's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Geneva in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home website.
Published by Cox Burkitt Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
