Genever Ruby Mathis Hatch



May 30, 1935 ~ August 3, 2020



Genny Hatch, 85, passed away Monday, August 2, 2020.



She was born May 30, 1935 in Selmar, Tennessee to George and Queen Mathis. Her family moved from Tennessee to Utah and settled in Brigham City, Utah. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1952.



On April 3, 1953, Genny married Odell Hatch. They lived in many places over the years from California back to Utah where they settled down and started a family.



Her children were the main focus in her life. She devoted everything to raising six children, Jeff, Charlyn, Tyler, Teresa, Trudy and Ryan. There was never anything that came before us. She made many sacrifices throughout the years. She was the mom who drove us to ball practice, dance and piano lessons. She worked tirelessly in the home to provide for her family. Dinner was always at 6 p.m.



Mom was a seamstress, homemaker and Cub Scout leader. She canned fruit and baked endless cookies. Over all she was a super grandma.



Mom will be missed and never forgotten.



Genny leaves behind her children, Charlyn Hainey, Teresa Phelps, Trudy (Rick) Rasmussen, Ryan Hatch, 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.



"If there ever was an Angel on this earth, it was Genny."



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Brigham City Cemetery.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.