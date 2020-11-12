Menu
Genevieve Collins
1923 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1923
DIED
November 7, 2020
Genevieve Collins's passing at the age of 96 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin in Dublin, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street P.O. Box 158, Dublin, IN 47335
GUEST BOOK
I want to send my heart felt condolences to Linda and her sisters and Matt Collins. She was a sweet lady to chat with. Sending prayers to the family.
Kim Howard
Friend
November 11, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about this sweet lady passing. Enjoyed her when I did hair at Main Attractions. She was a good woman. Linda and family I’ll be praying for peace for all of you. ❤
Sherri Ludwig
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
God Bless the family . Hugs
Naomi and Anita Doty
Anita Doty
Friend
November 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Love All of you.
Bonnie & Buddy Collins
Family
November 9, 2020