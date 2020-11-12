Genevieve Collins's passing at the age of 96 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin in Dublin, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Genevieve in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin website.
Published by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin on Nov. 12, 2020.
