Genevieve Griffin
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1945
DIED
November 27, 2020
Genevieve Griffin's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Homes in Braintree, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peck Funeral Homes website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Peck Funeral Home - Braintree
516 Washington Street, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184
Dec
2
Committal
11:15a.m.
Blue Hill Cemetery
700 West Street, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184
Peck Funeral Homes
