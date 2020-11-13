Menu
Genevieve Kroeze
1948 - 2020
March 10, 1948
November 10, 2020
united methodist church
Genevieve Kroeze's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home in Fremont, MI .

Published by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Inspire Church in Fremont
918 Garden Avenue, Fremont, Michigan 49412
Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home
