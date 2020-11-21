Menu
Genevieve Mosley
1924 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1924
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Genevieve Mosley's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc in Barberton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Genevieve in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, Inc.
566 W Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, Inc.
566 W Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Grandma was an amazing lady who impacted so many lives in such a positive way and I am so proud of the woman she was. She will be in my memories always and she is a strong part of who I am. I love you always and forever, grandma.
TERRI PETERMAN
Grandchild
November 20, 2020
TERRI PETERMAN
November 20, 2020
Aunt Ginny was a very attractive, classy lady. She had a big heart full of love and kindness. I will always remember her and wish her children and grandchildren comfort and peace from above.
Sheri Mosley Delong
Family
November 19, 2020
Prayers to the family Love you all
Jennifer
November 19, 2020