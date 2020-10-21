Age 61, of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Saturday October 17, 2020. Gennady was the caring and devoted husband of 39 years to Yuliya (Rapoport) Berezkin; loving Papa of Anna Beryozkina; son of Klara (Klaf) and the late Anatoly Beryozkin; brother of Faina (Leonid) Geldman; nephew of Lev Beryozkin; son-in-law of Lyubov and Leonid Rapoport. Gennady was loved and cherished by all those that were blessed to cross paths with him. His gentle, kind, loving presence will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace.



Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome Thursday, October 22nd 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, 724-941-3211. A private service will be held 12 -1 PM but can be viewed by all via Facebook Livestream at: https://fb.me/e/1BPb1bcTh .



Internment will follow at Homewood Cemetery and can be viewed by all via Facebook Livestream at: https://fb.me/e/cLe23MpG8 .



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The ALS Association, Western Pennsylvania Chapter.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.