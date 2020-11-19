Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Genoveva Hill
1976 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1976
DIED
November 15, 2020
Genoveva Hill's passing at the age of 44 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by East Haven Funeral Home in South Houston, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Genoveva in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the East Haven Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by East Haven Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
East Haven Funeral Home
716 College Avenue, South Houston, Texas 77587
Funeral services provided by:
East Haven Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.