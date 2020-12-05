Geoffrey Gruneberg's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc in Southbury, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Geoffrey in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
