Geoffrey Gruneberg
1959 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1959
DIED
December 2, 2020
Geoffrey Gruneberg's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc in Southbury, CT .

Published by Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
235 Main St N, Southbury, CT 06488
Funeral services provided by:
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
So sorry to hear this, my condolences to the family.
Cheryl Schalkham
December 4, 2020
DAWN LAWLOR
December 4, 2020
I just want to say I’m sorry to Geoffrey family,his beautiful daughters I’m so sorry to hear about your dad thinking of you I know how much he meant to you both. I’ve known dad for many years and he will always hold a special place in my heart. Remember the memories❤❤
Karen Pomeroy
Friend
December 3, 2020